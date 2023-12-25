One labourer killed at construction site in B'luru; probe ordered [details]

In a distressing incident at an excavation site in Bengaluru's BTM Layout, a construction worker lost his life on Monday. The incident happened in the afternoon in Gurappanpalya when a labourer was trapped inside a construction site after a JCB operator unintentionally damaged a drainage system nearby.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) both arrived at the scene quickly and made an effort to free the trapped worker. Sadly, the laborer—a 20-year-old named Ranjan—died in the accident despite their best efforts and the worker's transfer in an ambulance.

Addressing the media, CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police of South-East division Bengaluru, provided insights into the incident, stating, "The event occurred around 2:30–3PM at an excavation site in Gurappanpalya, where construction work for an apartment was underway. Adjacent to the site stands a three-storey apartment, and the JCB operator inadvertently damaged its connecting drainage, leading to its collapse. One worker was trapped and unfortunately, lost his life. An FIR has been filed, and we are actively pursuing necessary actions. Our investigation will delve into whether the required permissions were obtained and if there was any negligence on the part of the contractor and property owner."