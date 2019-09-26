The fate of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is apparently in trouble following the complaint filed by the Lyca Productions against its business partner Ayngaran International Films' director Karunamoorthy K with the police commissioner of Chennai of committing fraud and cheating. On the other side, leading producer KE Gnanavelraaja has filed a complaint against the Ulaganayagan of failing to return his money, taken during the release of Uttama Villain.

Lyca Productions vs Ayngaran International Films

In a press release, Lyca Productions claimed that the company sought K Karunamoorthy's help to gain foothold in Kollywood when it ventured into film business with Kaththi in 2014 and he joined the company as a "consultant."

According to Lyca Productions:

Karunamoorthy was also instrumental in fixing remuneration to all the artists and technicians of Lyca Production Projects. He was practically involved in all day-to-day operations of the production house. He was assisted by his close aide and confidant, Banu, who acted on behalf of him and gave instructions to all the staff including those working in accounts department for making payments and email correspondence.

Lyca Productions funded Vijay's Kaththi, but Karunamoorthy sold the theatrical rights of overseas and major areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala through his company Ayngaran International Films without any agreement for a paltry sum and made huge profits for himself.

The production house alleges that K Karunamoorthy siphoned off funds and approved projects that include Simbu's Vandha Rajaavathaan Varuven without the knowledge of Lyca.

It also mentions about the production house suffered a loss of Rs 4.35 crore due to the delay in the commencement of shooting. The press release mentions about Karunamoorthy giving an undertaking about repaying Rs 13,51,10,800 within a year for his involvement in the production of Indian 2 and Vandha Rajavaathan Varuven, but he is non-committal over the Rs 90 crore loss due to the overseas and theatrical rights.

As a result, the fans are worried over the fate of Indian 2.

Gnanavel Raja's Complaint

Gnanavel Raja has filed a complaint against Kamal Haasan of borrowing Rs 10 crore from him when his Uttama Villain was hit by financial trouble during the release. The Ulaganayagan had promised to act in his film for his help, but he has not agreed to work even after four years, thereby forcing the help of the producers' council to sort out the issue.