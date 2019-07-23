Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood is all set to release in India on August 15! The film, which has received some astounding reviews at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, finally received a release date in India, thanks to Prabhas' Saaho.

On July 22, it was announced by the makers of Saaho that the film will hit the screens on August 30 instead of August 15. This left August 15 on the shoulders of Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. Perhaps Sony Entertainment decided to take this opportunity and get August 15 as the release date? As per an official statement from the makers, it reads, "Sony Pictures Entertainment India's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood gets an Independence Day Release with Saaho shifting to 30th August. Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles, the film is based on the story of television star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double make their way around a changing industry that they hardly recognize anymore."

It is interesting how the filmmakers have chosen to use this date, despite knowing about the star power of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham at the Bollywood box office. The success of several recent Hollywood films such as Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Aladdin and The Lion King might have something to do with their confidence? So far the film has received rave reviews where some have even confirmed that it is a strong Oscar contender.

Based on reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, a score of 93 per cent has been cumulated by the website. Various critics have called it an impressive film that is brilliantly crafted and has Tarantino written all over it! Just recently, a premiere was also conducted on Hollywood Boulevard where celebrities like Britney Spears, Chris Hemsworth, Maya Hawke, Vanessa Hudgens, Irina Shayk and more joined the cast of the film. Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood is based on the story of a TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double, who are trying to make their way into Hollywood at a time when they are not even recognised anymore.