Maddhim actor Omm Dubey is on cloud nine and rightly so! Not only is he ready to make his OTT debut with a Rajshri Productions show but the project is helmed by the industry veteran and most celebrated Sooraj R Barjatya. Titled - Bada Naam Karenge - the show has Omm Dubey sharing screen space with some of the most renowned names of the industry like - Rajesh Tailang, Kanwaljeet Singh, Anjana Sukhani, Rajesh Jais, Alka Amin and more.

Ahead of the show's release, International Business Times, India got in touch with Omm to talk about how he bagged the show, his role, working with Rajesh Tailang, learning experience and more.

Take us through the journey of bagging the role.

I got this opportunity through auditions. I think getting a call from a big production house like Rajshri is a big break in itself, something I had been waiting for. One random day, I received a call from Rajshri for an audition. I did the audition, and they loved it. A few weeks later, I got another call from them saying, 'We are doing this with you. Welcome on board.'

Tell us a bit about your character in the show.

My character's name is Aseem Rathi, the elder son of the Rathi family. We own a big, famous sweet shop in Ratlam. Aseem is the elder cousin brother of Rishabh Rathi (the main protagonist). I think I can relate to Aseem a lot. He is a happy soul with a lively personality, chivalrous, and caring. He has a beautiful wife and a son, and he cares deeply for his wife. In fact, he cares for everyone in the family. He's what you'd call a 'green flag' kind of husband.

How has your journey on the show been?

It was a very big opportunity for me, a dream break that every actor covets. It's been a wonderful experience. All my co-actors were incredibly nice. They are all seniors to me, familiar faces, yet they treated me so well. It genuinely felt like we were a real family. Shooting was full of fun; we laughed a lot together. Now that the shooting is over, I miss them all so much. I had an amazing time working with such a talented team.

How was the shooting experience? Considering you worked with such big names on the show.

Every day on set was a learning experience. I am grateful I got to work with such talented actors. Just watching them, and sometimes performing alongside them, was a huge learning opportunity. I didn't just learn about the craft but also about humanity, humility, and how to treat people who work hard for you. It's important to address them respectfully and politely, no matter how senior or experienced you are. Actors like Kanwaljeet sir, Alka Amin ma'am, Rajesh Tailang sir, Jameel Khan sir, and Deepika ma'am are all seasoned professionals who still work so hard on their craft.

If you could share your experience of working with Rajesh Tailang?

I think I learned something invaluable from Rajesh Tailang sir, which I will always treasure. One day, we were having a casual conversation, and I thought it was the perfect time to ask him the secret to being so natural on screen. When I asked, he was so kind and said, 'Omm, don't do a scene as if you're acting. Instead, live it. Just keep in mind that it's being recorded, and your kids will watch this years after you've done it.' That piece of advice improved my performance significantly.

Why should the audience watch it?