It was around a few weeks back that schools in Karnataka resumed offline classes for students. The decision was made following the waning of the second wave of the pandemic in India. However, according to the latest updates, several private schools in Karnataka have decided to stop offline classes after detecting several clusters of Covid in educational institutions.

Private schools switching to online mode

Even though the Omicron variant of Covid is not detected in India, educational institutions in Karnataka have taken things very seriously, and this factor has also compelled them to stop offline classes at the earliest.

Several private schools have stopped offline classes for the time being, and they have now adopted a wait and watch policy.

"With the Omicron variant now being a cause for concern, over 50 percent of the managements that partially resumed on-campus classes have now decided to go back to online mode of teaching. Senior students (of classes 9 and 10) are now attending offline exams which will be over by this week," M Srinivasan, President of Management of Independent CBSE Schools' Association (MICSA), Karnataka told The Indian Express.

The booster dose dilemma

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state is planning to administer booster doses to healthcare workers and frontline warriors. The chief minister is expected to discuss the same with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Bommai also made it clear that the economy in Bangalore is slowly reviving, and at this time, the government has not taken any decision regarding restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations.

On Tuesday, Karnataka logged in 291 new Covid cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths, thus taking the total number of mortalities to 38,211.