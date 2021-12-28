The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the isolation time for Americans infected with Covid-19 from 10 to five days as hospitalisations are expected to peak with daily averages going higher again.

"Given what we currently know about Covid-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with Covid-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others," said the agency in a statement on Monday.

The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after, according to the CDC.

"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimise the risk of infecting others," said the US health agency.

Winter surge of Covid-19 cases

The new Omicron variant has driven a winter surge in Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths across the US, with daily infections reaching a record high since January.

The country is averaging more than 176,000 new cases daily, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nearly 300,000 new cases were reported this past Monday, a new high since January 8 this year. Currently, the US is witnessing about 1,200 new deaths from Covid-19 each day, CDC data showed.

Nearly 2,200 new deaths were reported last Tuesday, the highest single-day increase since October 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 69,000 Americans were hospitalised with Covid-19 on Christmas eve, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The Omicron variant has taken place of the Delta variant to become the most prevalent variant in the country. Health officials have been warning that the Omicron variant will continue to overwhelm hospitals and healthcare workers.

The Omicron variant has derailed holiday plans for many Americans who are travelling. Over 1,000 flights in the country were canceled on Monday amid Omicron surge. Several cruises were forced back to port due to Omicron outbreaks.

Five college football bowl games were canceled due to the surge of new Covid-19 cases.

Many hospitals are already overburdened, especially with patients who remain unvaccinated and those who have delayed necessary care during the pandemic. Doctors, nurses and other workers have suffered extensive burnout.

The CDC has shortened the isolation periods for healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 due to hospital staffing shortages.

After nearly two years of trauma, the pandemic is pushing many people to a breaking point, fueling a slew of public outbursts.

The Biden administration, which last week announced a plan to offer 500 million at-home tests to Americans sometime in January 2022, has faced criticism in recent days over its failure to prepare an adequate supply of tests. People across the country seeking Covid-19 tests are facing long lines and empty shelves.

Testing will be "very important" as the country deals with a surge of cases from the Omicron variant, said Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, on Sunday.

He added that the country will have an ample supply of coronavirus tests next month.