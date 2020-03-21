Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja recently came back from London amidst Coronavirus outbreak and have self-quarantined themselves. Sonam even shared her experience of travelling from London to India with a fear of coming in contact with the deadly virus. The actress and her husband have quarantined themselves in their Mumbai house and have been operating their businesses from home.

Like most of the couples, Anand and Saawariya girl Sonam has also been spending some quality time together. The couple had a big fat Bollywood wedding in 2008 and have been giving everyone relationship goals since then. As fans were eagerly waiting for the duo to get pregnant, looks like god has granted them their wish.

Sonam's baby bump!

In a video that is surfacing the internet, quarantined Sonam can be seen talking to her mother-in-law from the window. We couldn't help but notice what looks like a baby bump. The Zoya Factor fame can be seen donning all-white attire, which looks like maternity clothes and her baby bump is quite visible. Netizens are going crazy over the video and everyone is waiting for official confirmation by the couple.

This isn't the first time when the rumours of her pregnancy are doing the rounds as her fans have been guessing it for a while because she has been away from all the recent award functions also.

Check out the video here!

After returning from London, Sonam has lauded the government's efforts to handle the COVID-19 outbreak. She recently tweeted suggestions for her fans and followers, which reads: "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d, zinc)."

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Zoya Factor opposite South Indian heartthrob, Dulquer Salmaan.