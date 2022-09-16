As a viral video of Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina fueled rumours of undeclared understanding between the Saffron Party and the National Conference, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to end speculations.

"Political opponents are not enemies and politics is not about division and hatred", National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Friday.

"Why is politics all about division and hatred? Where does it say that to disagree politically we also have to hate each other personally? I have political opponents, I don't have enemies. I'm grateful for Ravinder's kind words and I'm glad they won't stop us from opposing each other", Omar tweeted to clarify his stand.

He responded to a video posted on social media wherein a netizen hinted at some backdoor understanding between the NC and the BJP.

Amid reports of cracks in PAGD, BJP chief praises Omar Abdullah

In a viral video, J&K BJP Ravinder Raina has hailed Omar Abdullah as a "gem" of a person. The video is circulated on social media at a time when reports are emanating that cracks have been developed in the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Furthermore, Omar Abdullah observed that this video would be proved disastrous for the party in the next Assembly polls in J&K.

In the video, the BJP president lavished all praise on Omar Abdullah. "When I became a member of the J&K Legislative Assembly Omar was already there as a senior member, we saw that as an individual, as a person, Omar Abdullah is a gem among the top political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir… so we are friends as well," Raina said in the video.

He added that Abdullah was also the first person to call him when he was suffering from COVID-19.

As the video went viral, netizens observed that there is a tactical understanding between NC and BJP in J&K. Some netizens pointed deal is already struck.

"Deal has been done. Government formation in J&K between BJP and NC", one Mohammad Jamaal tweeted.

"Anything is possible in politics no permanent foes or friends", Saif commented on the post.