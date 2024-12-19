After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is optimistic that statehood will be restored shortly.

Omar Abdullah on Thursday met with the Union Home Minister and discussed various issues related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the meeting was held on a positive note and in a cordial atmosphere.

"Two months and some days after the formation of a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir, I met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and shared the experience of running the government," Omar said, adding that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere and on a positive note.

"Achievements and problems being faced by the government were shared with the Home Minister," the Chief Minister said, exuding confidence that steps will be taken for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question on the formulation of business rules, the Chief Minister made it clear that the Union Government has nothing to do with this issue. "Decision in this regard has been taken by the elected government. The Cabinet Sub-Committee has framed business rules, and the Cabinet will approve the same before forwarding the same to the Lieutenant Governor for its consent," Omar Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister said that the issue of statehood was discussed with the Union Home Minister. He is hopeful that statehood will be restored very soon. On the question of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "As of now, this is not his domain. The law and order is in the domain of the Lieutenant Governor."

The Chief Minister, however, said the involvement of local people in general and elected representatives was a must to restore lasting and sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Second meeting with Shah after assuming charge

After assuming charge as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, this was Omar Abudullah's second meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier, as a courtesy call, Omar Abdullah met with Amit Shah on October 23 during his first visit to the national capital.

Omar Abdullah's party, National Conference, emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats in the House of 90. With the support of some Independents, the National Conference has managed the majority.

Today's meeting is also important, as during the last week, Omar Abdullah lambasted Congress on the issue of the leadership of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Omar Abdullah has endorsed BJP's stand on EVMs and criticized the Congress's inconsistent stance, pointing out that the party celebrates victories achieved through the same EVMs it now chooses to question when faced with unfavorable results.

"When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say… we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to," Abdullah remarked in an interview to a news agency.