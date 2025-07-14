As Omar Abdullah shared a video showing him being prevented by security forces from offering prayers at the Mazar-e-Shuhada graveyard, the ruling National Conference (NC) alleged that the Chief Minister was manhandled by security officials.

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of the National Conference, strongly condemned what he described as a highly condemnable and unjustified act by security personnel, who physically prevented and allegedly manhandled the sitting Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, as he attempted to offer prayers at the Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on Monday.

This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped. I was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. In fact these “protectors of the law” need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha pic.twitter.com/8Fj1BKNixQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 14, 2025

"It is both shocking and disgraceful that the elected Chief Minister of the Union Territory was compelled to scale the boundary wall of the graveyard to pay homage to the martyrs of 1931 after being stopped by security forces for two consecutive days," Gupta said.

"This reflects the intolerable level of authoritarianism where an elected head of government is denied his fundamental right to pray and participate in a solemn act of remembrance."

Gupta further stated that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other senior party leaders were forcibly placed under house arrest, suggesting a pre-planned move by the unelected bureaucracy to suppress democratic expression and erase the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for justice and dignity.

Paid my respects & offered Fatiha at the graves of the martyrs of 13th July 1931. The unelected government tried to block my way forcing me to walk from Nawhatta chowk. They blocked the gate to Naqshband Sb shrine forcing me to scale a wall. They tried to physically grapple me… pic.twitter.com/IS6rOSwoN4 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 14, 2025

"This is not just a personal assault on the Chief Minister but a direct attack on democracy itself. The fact that an unelected administration dares to confine and physically obstruct an elected government is a travesty and a mockery of democratic norms," he added.

Forces tried to attack me: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah questioned the role of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, stating that those who frequently claim their role is limited to security and law and order must now explain why elected representatives were prevented from offering prayers at the Martyrs' graveyard.

The unelected government locked up the elected government. pic.twitter.com/02HzO2ykaw — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2025

Speaking to media persons, Omar alleged that although he had not informed authorities about his visit, attempts were once again made to block his movement and curtail democratic space.

"On Monday, without informing anyone, I decided to visit the graveyard quietly. Even today, they shamelessly tried to stop us. A CRPF vehicle was parked in the middle of Nowhatta Chowk to block our movement. They even attempted to attack us," he alleged.

"Which law allows them to stop elected representatives from paying tribute to martyrs? Is this democracy or dictatorship?" he asked, adding, "They say India is a free country, but treat us like slaves."

Omar added that if he is a servant, then he is a servant of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are not anyone's slaves. We are answerable to the people, not to uniformed officers who misuse power and violate the law."

Mamta slams curbs on Omar's graveyard visit

Joining the issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee slammed Jammu and Kashmir authorities for imposing restrictions on the visit of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the graveyard of July 31, 1931, "martyrs."

What is wrong in visiting the graveyard of martyrs? This is not only unfortunate, it also snatches the democratic right of a citizen. What happened this morning to an elected Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah is unacceptable. Shocking. Shameful. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 14, 2025

"What is wrong in visiting the graveyard of martyrs? This is not only unfortunate, it also snatches the democratic right of a citizen. What happened this morning to an elected Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, is unacceptable. Shocking. Shameful", Mamta Benerjee posted on her social media handle.

Top NC brass visits Mazar-e-Shuhada

A day after political leaders were barred from visiting the Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar due to restrictions, senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), including party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Javed Ahmad Dar and Sakina Itoo, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Showkat Mir, and other top leaders visited the site to offer prayers and pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

For a moment I was impressed. But now that you have given a ball by ball commentary of your so called struggle in reaching the Martyrs Graveyard — I will bet my life. It was all scripted.



I will still tell you. That the institution of Chief Minister is much bigger than the… https://t.co/qBTaHBKi1Z — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) July 14, 2025

A scripted drama, alleges Sajad Lone

Reacting to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's visit to the Martyrs' graveyard, People's Conference leader and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone posted a strong message on X, calling the entire episode a "scripted drama."

"For a moment I was impressed," Lone said, "but after hearing the detailed account of your so-called struggle to reach the graveyard, I am convinced it was all planned."

He urged Omar Abdullah to resign, saying, "The office of Chief Minister is bigger than the individual. Please save the dignity of the institution and step down. I'll be the first to follow you."

Lone expressed concern over the way security forces allegedly tried to stop the CM. "If a security officer tries to block or grapple with the Chief Minister, it is an insult to all of us," he said. "Don't set a precedent of humiliation that others might have to follow."

He also criticised what he called "choreographed events," adding, "These scripted acts are too predictable. Stop insulting the intelligence of the common Kashmiri."