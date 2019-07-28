In a vast sea of fashion models and influencers, only a few ever get to taste success. Even fewer of those ever have a successful comeback. Omar Al Mohammed, in one of those few who have had major success in their careers. With a well-established industry presence, he has worked internationally and locally for the variety of brand names that are typically difficult to be associated with.

Returning to his modelling career in 2017, after a 10-year hiatus, Omar Al Mohammed signed 27 different contracts locally and internationally, in less than two years, which included Lexus and TVS Apache. Known for his acting skills, presentation and good looks, he has delivered impressive performances in advertisements abroad and regionally.

"Gulf countries have come a long way in understanding the way advertisements work and how they are to connect with people. For decades, in this part of the world, companies would use European adverts to market our products but since the past few years, they finally have realized that it's about connecting with the people." Says Omar Al Mohammed, "The issue with the newly successful models and genuine influencers is that they jump from company to company for meager payments and don't realize the potential of brand endorsements.

Starting his career at the age of 17, Omar became a well-known face in the UK for fashion and product modelling. He was signed up by the then famous modelling agency "The Divine Modelling" for six modelling assignments including Versace, which kickstarted his career at a level that newcomers in the field are typically unable to attain.

Omar Al Mohammed has also recently been in the headlines for creating the first fully functional voice-controlled smart home in the Middle East. He has not only worked on the interior design but also set up the technology to control many products currently unavailable in the market.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.