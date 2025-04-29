Terming the Pahalgam terror attack as barbaric and heinous, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the cruel act would mark a turning point in eradicating the menace of terrorism from this part of the country.

Speaking during a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, convened to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, Omar Abdullah minced no words in denouncing terrorism and asserted that exemplary action would be taken against those responsible for the heinous act.

Pointing to the prevailing anger among the people against terrorists and their supporters, he said that, for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the people of the region had revolted against terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Spoke in the Special Session of the Assembly today, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to peace, resilience, and the values that unite us. pic.twitter.com/blPO5KfL2Z — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 28, 2025

"The spontaneous outpouring of grief and condemnation across Kashmir marks the beginning of the end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Highlighting the spontaneous protests across the region following the gruesome terror attack, the Chief Minister remarked, "For the first time, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir stood up and said, 'Not in my name.' They came out on their own—no political party organized them, no government order summoned them."

He added that people, cutting across party lines, condemned the Pahalgam attack and denounced terrorism with one voice, delivering a loud and clear message.

Recalling the horrific experience he witnessed at the police control room on April 22, where the bodies of 26 civilians lay, Omar said he had no words to offer condolences to the grieving families who had lost their loved ones through no fault of their own.

"I, along with the Leader of the Opposition, visited the police control room. The faces of the children standing helplessly beside the blood-soaked bodies of their fathers continue to haunt me. I had no words to tender my apology," he said.

"What was the fault of these families?" he asked, adding, "They had come here for the first time to find some peace but had to pay a heavy price."

People of J&K Bearing the Brunt of Terrorism for Three Decades

Omar Abdullah spoke about the heavy cost Kashmir has borne over the past three decades. "We lost people in the attack on this very Assembly complex in October 2001. Camps were attacked. Pandit settlements, Sikh colonies—no one was spared. We thought those days were behind us. But the April 22 attack recreated the nightmare."

The Chief Minister added that even amid the bloodshed, there was a glimmer of hope.

"For the first time, Kashmiris did not rationalize, justify, or stay silent. They condemned loudly and unequivocally. Terrorism will not end because of guns or security forces alone. It will end only when the people walk with us—and now it feels like they have started coming to us," Omar said.

Demanding Statehood After Tragedy Is Cheap Politics: Omar

Addressing the growing demands for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood—an issue dominating political discourse since the revocation of Article 370—Omar made it clear that he would not exploit the tragedy for political leverage.

"How can I, with what face, use the deaths of 26 innocent people to go to Delhi and demand statehood?" he asked. "Am I so cheap? Is the value of those lives so little that I would turn their tragedy into a bargaining chip for political favors? No. Curse upon me even if I think of such a thing."

He assured the House that the struggle for full statehood would continue but stressed that today was not the day for political demands.

"Today, there is no politics. No business rules. No statehood demands. Only one thing: a heartfelt condemnation of the attack and solidarity with the families," he said.

Assembly Passes Resolution, Condemns Pahalgam Attack

The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday passed a resolution expressing profound shock and anguish over the barbaric terror attack on civilians at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Presenting the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on 22nd April, 2025, and resolves as follows:

This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterized Jammu & Kashmir and the Nation.

This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families. We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need.

This House salutes the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who, while bravely attempting to save tourists, laid down his life. His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and will serve as an enduring inspiration for generations to come.

This House commends the people of Jammu & Kashmir for their extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack. The peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and the spontaneous outpouring of moral and material support towards tourists, reaffirm the people's steadfast commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law.

This House endorses the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government on 23rd April 2025, following the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of victims in this attack. It appeals to all sections of society, particularly the media, not to fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions. The need to remain united in the face of such attempts at division cannot be overemphasized.

This House earnestly appeals to the governments of all States and Union Territories to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or traveling outside Jammu & Kashmir, and to take all necessary measures to prevent any incidents of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation.

This House calls upon all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work collectively to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values."

The resolution further stated, "The Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fostering an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity for all its citizens, and to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb communal harmony and progress."

Earlier, the House extended solidarity with the victims and observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to the departed souls.