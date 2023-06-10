Amid efforts of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to muster the support of all opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah reminded him of the role played by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in both houses of the Parliament.

"Today Arvind Kejriwal is trying to seek the support of all opposition parties in the name of 'saving the Constitution' against Centre's ordinance but where was he when articles 370 and 35-A were illegally abolished in the Parliament", Omar asked.

He said that the AAP backed the government then and now asking for support from other parties.

"Now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind is in trouble, he needs our support but where were these leaders in 2019 when we faced a big deceit," he said.

The comments came after the Delhi CM reached out to leaders of various political parties across the country to gather support against an ordinance promulgated by Centre on services row in the national capital.

However, he said there are only four parties – DMK, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and two Left parties – which always stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

After Congress, NC also hinted to stay away from Kejriwal's campaign.

Till now, the AAP chief has received assurances from his several counterparts in his fight against the BJP-ruled Centre's ordinance over control of services in Delhi, but the Congress has not taken any decision yet.

There has been no final word from Congress on their decision on the ordinance, which was promulgated by the Centre just days after the Supreme Court ruling which ruled in AAP's favour.

Ahead of the much-publicized meeting of the opposition leaders at Patna on June 23, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday dropped hints that his party would stay away from any alliance against BJP.

Speaking to the media persons in Rajouri, Omar Abdullah hinted at his party staying away from the grand alliance against the BJP in the next year's general elections.

"We have nothing at stake outside Jammu and Kashmir. We have a total of five Lok Sabha seats. We have to fight against the BJP on these seats and what is going outside J&K is a secondary question," Abdullah said.