After receiving contradicting results of his two Covid test reports, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has decided to go for the 'safe side' by self-isolating himself. Omar had tested positive for Covid-19 two days after his father Farooq Abdullah was discharged from the hospital.

Omar, vice president of the National Conference, tested Covid positive on April 9. However, his two latest test reports were contradictory as one was positive and another was negative, so he decided to remain in self-isolation for one more week as a precautionary measure.

"It's a big relief for all of us at home that my father finally tested negative for COVID-19. In my case, I've had two contradictory results with one test coming back negative & another positive. To be on the same side I'll continue to self-isolate & will test again next week", Omar tweeted.

On April 9, Omar had tweeted, "For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for Covid19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc".

Omar had tested positive two days after his father Farooq Abdullah was discharged from SKIMS Soura on April 7. Farooq was admitted to SKIMS for five days as a precautionary measure after testing positive for Covid-19.

J&K records highest single-day positive cases

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the Union Territory of J&K recorded single-day highest Covid positive cases of 2,030 in the last 24 hours. Among those affected include a senior IAS officer, an Associate Professor in the Surgery Department of the GMC Jammu, 23 BSF jawans at Training Centre Udhampur, and two Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers in Kishtwar.

As many as 102 tourists or travellers tested positive for the virus at Lakhanpur - the gateway of J&K on Wednesday. Those tested positive included 33 from Punjab, nine from Uttar Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, five from Himachal Pradesh, four each from New Delhi and Bihar, three from Madhya Pradesh, and one from Maharashtra.

