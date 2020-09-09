Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has begun searching for an alternate accomodation as he took to Twitter to announce that he will be vacating his government accomodation before the end of October this year.

The NC leader wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir adminsitration and went on to mention, "The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord."

Abdullah tweeted, "My letter to the J&K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord."

Read the full letter here:

In the letter he also mentioned that the process of house hunting is on but the process is taking longer because of the constraints caused by COVID-19.