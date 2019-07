An Oman Air flight from Mumbai to Muscat made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to an engine failure. An emergency was declared by the captain shortly after taking off from the Mumbai airport.

The plane returned safely to the airport at around 5 pm. The Oman Air flight is an Airbus A330-343 aircraft, which was scheduled to land in Muscat at 5.30 pm.

(awaiting further details)