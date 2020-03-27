Olivia Culpo took to Instagram and posted some sizzling throwback snaps of herself. The model posted snaps in which she could be seen rocking a pink top and mini-skirt. Olivia could be seen walking in public flashing some underboob.

She accessorised her pink look with a matching pink purse. She could be seen carrying a cofee and her phone as she strolled through what could be a park. Olivia had her top rolled up just enough to tease her assets. She captioned the post: Time to post some throwback lewks

Olivia sure looked gorgeous in the snaps. 'I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle that's sustainable so I can avoid having to 'crash diet' or feel super sluggish [or] out of shape. For me, it's all about feeling healthy from the inside out,' she revealed during an interview with HollywoodLife.

Olivia sure knows how to work the camera. She added that when you eat well and workout, you feel amazing, so ultimately that's always her goal. She went on to say that what works for her is a low carb, high protein and fiber diet. For workouts she loves strength training/circuit training, barre, pilates, cycling, and running. It's really important for me to switch up my workouts.'

Olivia sure seems to be looking good after she went through a period of depression earlier in the year. Olivia shared on Instagram that 'a few months ago: "I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great."

We have to say, that is a whole lot of work out. But the results are there for all to see. You can check out the pics here: