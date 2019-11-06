Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has become quite popular on social media. Several fan pages have been named after her that keeps posting her admirers about her important activities in life. And now a few old pictures of Shloka painting Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station have now started going viral on social media.

In the pictures, clicked in October 2016 during Daan Utsav Week, Shloka along with her ConnectFor team, can be seen voluntarily taking up the task to paint the railway station. Holding a paint brush in their hands on a foot over bridge, Shloka and her team can be seen turning their heads to pose for a smiling photograph while painting the station red.

Apart from painting the station, Shloka and her team tried to educate the society by spreading awareness about Save Girl Child campaign through graphical artifacts painted on the walls.

In another beautification drive with her ConnectFor community volunteers in December 2017, Shloka along with Akash Ambani can be seen painting the shelter home of Salaam Baalak Trust to celebrate 2 years of her ConnectFor organization.

Shloka is the youngest of the three Mehta childrens and is the director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

She marrried Akash Ambani, who heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry's 4G service provider, in March this year. They both have studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

In her 2015 interview with liveMint, Shloka spoke about how the first year at the job had been for her. "The most fundamental learning for me has been that there is a huge difference between philanthropy and charity. Charity is meeting people's immediate needs while philanthropy seeks to address the causes that result in these needs," Shloka had said.

Talking about how she started thinking differently about philanthropy and charity, Shloka had said, "Money is undoubtedly an enabler, but the value of human resource is infinitely greater. Philanthropy is about solving problems, and this can be as effectively done through the donation of your time and skill. The skills we develop over our lives are transferrable, and can constantly be refined and developed; they add and receive as much value to the philanthropic field as they would for any other field."