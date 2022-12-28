Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar's career path is filled with impressive experiences and incredible achievements, but the impact he's had on the people around him, his clients, and most recently, his fellow academic colleagues, the field of Marketing, and his students, is truly unmatched. As a marketer, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar has developed marketing strategies, conducted in-depth market research, studied consumer behavior, and managed complex, intricate projects and initiatives. But now, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar has changed gears, dedicating himself to teaching, research, and academic endeavors.

In 2000, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar decided to pursue his Master's in Business Administration at the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. Widely recognized as the world's number 1 business school for international business, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar was able to learn in a global environment, collaborate with students from more than 50 different countries, and prepare to offer real-world impact with a global lens.

Following his MBA, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar spent the next 15 years working in Fortune 500 companies such as Avaya, Bank of New York Mellon, and Credit Suisse at senior management levels, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar, focused on leading customers through major changes, increasing market share, and championing innovation to keep marketing engaging. He became a seasoned project leader and impressed executives throughout many different organizations and on a wide range of projects. After 15 years of total work experience, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar realized his impact could be even greater in a different setting: academia.

Switching career tracks is a massive undertaking, but Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar knew it was the right decision. He pursued a Ph.D. in Marketing from Texas Tech University and completed the program in 2018. During his time at Texas Tech, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar developed a passion for research and was able to thrive in the competitive environment his program offered.

Now, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar is an Assistant Professor in the Marketing Department at the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business at The University of Wisconsin Green Bay. In more than two years that Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar has spent teaching at The University of Wisconsin, he has published 5 different papers in top "A" ranked journals in his fields such as the Journal of Business Research and International Journal of Advertising, and wrote a chapter for a book by the reputed publisher, Taylor & Francis that will be published soon. Though it would be easy to get caught up in research and writing, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar is also a dedicated professor on track for tenure.

Along with his impactful research contributions and service to marketing academia and practice, one of the most rewarding parts of his career to date is getting positive feedback from his students or hearing from alumni about how his class is helping them succeed in their real-world careers in global locations. During his very first year of teaching, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar received a teaching award from the student body of the university, further validating his decision to change paths.

He is committed to students in and outside his classroom, and also contributes to academic service. In 2021, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar was a Track Chair at the Global Fashion Management Conference in South Korea. The track he chaired was "Conspicuous and Inconspicuous Consumption of Luxury Goods in a Digital World: Implications for Advertisers" and in 2023, as part of the same conference, he is scheduled to be the Track Chair of a track titled "New Paradigms of Luxury Consumption and Sustainable Behavior in a Post-Pandemic World." His role at the conference is to judge papers that are submitted by academics all over the world and decide which ideas hold the most potential for acceptance at the conference.

An excellent writer and researcher himself, Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar is passionate about working with other academic authors to bring their visions to life. He is currently working with co-authors from the US, UK, Germany, and other global countries on relevant research topics. He was invited to be a Special Issue Editor for the prestigious top-ranked journal International Journal of Advertising and is also serving as an Associate Editor for the same journal. He also serves as an Editorial Review Board member for multiple top journals, which, like the Associate Editor position, are by invitation only, thus indicating their high reputation and status. Dr. Pangarkar's research has important implications for not just US firms, but even global corporations, because his research outlines strategies to be implemented for increasing revenues, profits, and market share. Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar thrived as a marketer in the corporate world, but allowing himself to step into academia was a major benefit not only for himself but also for the entire academic community and society, that can learn from his rich expertise and intellectual contributions.