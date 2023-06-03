The horrific three train crash in Odisha's Balasore district has claimed over 200 lives. Authorities have said that the number of dead could go upto a 1,000 as many are still stuck inside the debris. Over 1,000 are injured and many of them are in critical condition.

The rescue operation is currently underway. Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their grief, shock and offered condolence to the lives lost.

Salman Khan: Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.

Kirron Kher: Saddened to hear about the disastrous train accident at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

Vivek Agnihotri: Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti.

Akshay Kumar: Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Orissa. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti

Manoj Bajpayee: So so horrific! So Tragic!

Jr NTR: Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time.

Varun Dhawan and Sonu Sood shared a broken heart emoji to express their sadness.