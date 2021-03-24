Amidst the rise in crime against women, a shocking incident surfaced from Odisha which shook the country. A man from Odisha was arrested for allegedly inserting a liquor bottle into his wife's private part after she refused to get into prostitution.

The accused was arrested after the woman lodged a police complaint against him for forcing her to get into prostitution.

The accused identified as Chandan Acharya is an auto driver and stays with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter in a rented house in Padmavati Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits in Odisha.

Police team rescued victim and her 5-yr-old daughter

The police team from Chandrasekharpur police station rescued the victim and her 5-year-old daughter from a locked room. Moreover, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

As per updates, the victim married the accused 10 years ago. Police said around five days ago, the woman opposed her husband's decision and refused to be a part of the racket he was running from his home.

The incident

On the day of the incident, the accused returned home drunk and thrashed the woman with an iron rod, and later. After which he brutally inserted a liquor bottle into her private part, following which she fell unconscious. Following the incident, the woman narrated the whole episode to her mother, who then informed the police immediately.

In the complaint, the victim stated that the accused started forcing her into prostitution three years after their marriage and has been doing so for the last seven years. The accused used to beat her whenever she turned down his demand. On many occasions, the accused was left badly bruised by her husband for refusing to indulge in flesh trade, as per reports.