Owning a high-end camera does not make anyone a photographer. It requires persistence, great capturing skills, tons of creativity, unwavering enthusiasm, and of course a thorough knowledge about lighting and other concepts about photography. Photographer Surbhi Kaushik has carved her name among the most prominent travel photographers in India.

Her love for nature goes way back to childhood when she would look forward to being close to nature during annual countryside holidays. Her first encounter with the concept of photography happened at an age of 6 when she shot a family portrait with a film camera. The Bangalore-based photographer has discovered her passion and is living her dream today. The photographer — much before establishing her photography learning company 'GoodShotz Photography Pvt Ltd' worked at top corporate companies.

"The transition was one rollercoaster journey, but working for yourself is ultimately worth the pain. Ever since we started GoodShotz, there have been many ups and downs and those have only contributed into a more knowledgable and successful future. I truly enjoy sharing experiences and knowledge with our participants and could have not asked to do anything better for a job. And the biggest perk is getting to visit new places and sharing that beauty with an audience." she says.

As an avid traveler, she describes her body of work as 'focusing on all things beautiful'. Bringing all aesthetic stories of nature in photography through her perspective, she has made her followers believe in the poetry of nature. The photographer says she has not just traveled to the most exotic locations in India, but also to 25 other countries in the world. "To be honest, I always thought I'd be a painter all my life but life had other plans and I am not complaining! All I ever did was follow my calling, and that led me to a wonderful profession. Now I am giving it my 100%," she adds.

In her career as a photographer, she has partnered with an array of brands. However, one of her remarkable achievements is being the brand ambassador of companies like Nikon and Vivo, she claims. What started as a hassle to leave home and move to a new city took the photographer on a journey which inspires many.

When she was asked what photography means to her, she said, "I consider photography as a means to re-live the spiritual moments I get to experience with the nature and our world. The entire experience of just being with my camera and clicking the shutter brings me indescribable amount of fulfilment. This happened the first time I photographed and it will always continue to happen." So far, Surbhi Kaushik through her artistic and photography skills has brought many hidden gems of India to the forefront.