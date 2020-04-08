In a shocking turn of events, a few obscene pictures and videos of Malayalam actress Juhi Rustagi had leaked online without her consent. The actress has claimed that the pictures that are being circulated on social media, are absolutely fake.

As soon as Juhi learnt about the unfortunate leak, she filed a complaint with the Director General of Police of Kerala and Ernakulam City Police Commissioner. She also shared the information with her fans on her social media accounts.

"There are some fake social media post spreading on my name. It's not me and it's absolutely fake. People who do such things please have sense. I pity you whoever done that. A fake Facebook page was also created in my name and the obscene images were uploaded on it as well," Juhi Rustagi wrote on Facebook.

The police is currently investigating the matter and will hopefully nab the culprits behind the apparent leaks.

Rabi Pirzada's nude pictures, videos leaked

This is not the first time such horrible incidents have happened. Last year in November, nude pictures and videos of Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada were leaked online. The incident left the actress traumatized and led her to quit the entertainment industry and follow the path of Allah to repent for her sins.