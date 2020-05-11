Aindrita Ray, like many celebrities, has got ample of time to learn new things during this lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus outbreak. The actress is investing to hone new skills - from gardening to cooking.

The wife of actor Diganth has recently shared her personal Oats Aloo Bonda recipe on her Instagram account. People can try it at home and share it with her along with Chef Kunal Kapur to get features on Saffola Snackathon website.

Check out her post belowhere she has explained every bit of the preparation in detail:

Currently, because of this lockdown, I have been having a lot of me-time where I am using my time genuinely to learn new things from gardening to cooking. Bangalore weather, especially during these evenings made me crave for some Saffola Oats Aloo Bonda ♥️ n I had to try it out!

Sharing my personal recipe with a healthy twist as an add on here so you can also make it at home and eat healthily.

Ingredients:

1. 80 grams of Saffola Masala Coriander oats

2. 3-4 potatoes (Boiled and Smashed)

3. 1 Green Chilli finely chopped

4. 1/2 teaspoon of hing

5. A small teaspoon of Turmeric powder

6. Small bunch of Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

7. 1 Small Onions

8. Oil

9. Salt (if required to add taste)

Preparation:

1. Heat oil in a frying pan. Drop a very small quantity of oil and preferably healthy oils which have cholesterol-lowering ability

2. Stir in the onions and sauté for a couple of minutes till onions are soft and light golden in color. Add green chilies, ginger,hing, turmeric, and salt and pan-fry for a few more minutes

3. Add the mashed potatoes,oats n sauté for few more mins

4. Allow the mixture to cool down and mix the coriander leaves, make balls, and keep it aside.

5. Now Combine all the batter ingredients (Rice flour and gram flour + salt + chilly powder) preferably in a wide mouth bowl. Add a little water at a time to make the batter thick enough to thickly coat the back of a spoon. Whisk the batter for some time and keep it aside.

6. Preheat a pan. Add a few drops of oil into each cavity

7. Dip and coat each of the potato oat balls in the batter and gradually let it into the cavity. Cover the pan and allow the bonda to steam

8. Uncover the pan and cook it in the open on all sides by flipping and turning

9. Once the bonda gets a golden color, remove from the pan and it's done

10. You can Serve the Aloo Oats Bonda along with green chutney/red chutney as preferred.

On the work front, Andy has a few movies that include Nenapirali Prem's Premam Poojyam. She is not seen much in films after her marriage to Diganth.