Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses finally launch in India on Dec 1; starts at Rs 41,800

Oakley is bringing its new generation of AI-powered eyewear to India with the launch of the Oakley Meta HSTN on December 1. The performance-driven smart glasses, designed in collaboration with Meta, will be available for pre-sale on Sunglass Hut starting today, with prices beginning at Rs 41,800. The collection will be stocked across Sunglass Hut outlets and leading optical retailers nationwide.

The Oakley Meta HSTN introduces a new category of AI eyewear catered to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and creators who want hands-free, real-time insights during high-intensity activity. The glasses feature a fully integrated camera for effortless photo and video capture, including 3K-resolution recording. Built-in open-ear speakers allow users to listen to calls, instructions, and media without blocking environmental sound—an essential requirement for outdoor and sports use. The device also carries an IPX4 rating, making it resistant to splashes and sweat.

Battery performance is one of the standout aspects, with up to eight hours of active use, 19 hours on standby, and a dedicated charging case that adds up to 48 hours of additional power. The combination of durability, long battery life, and hands-free recording positions the HSTN as a wearable built for real-world performance.

Meta AI is deeply integrated into the device, allowing users to access contextual information and guidance during activity with simple voice commands. Athletes can request instant updates on surf conditions, wind analysis before a golf swing, or quick answers to any query by saying, "Hey Meta." The assistant is designed to act as an on-the-go companion, supporting both sports-specific insights and everyday tasks like navigation, content capture, and communication.

In a significant India-first update, the Oakley Meta HSTN now supports full interaction in Hindi. Users can switch to Hindi in the Meta AI app's device settings, enabling them to ask questions, manage media, make calls, and operate the glasses entirely in the language. The Hindi voice support is powered by Sarvam's language tools, marking a step toward broader regional-language adoption in AI wearables.

Meta is also rolling out a new Celebrity AI Voice feature, allowing users to hear their assistant respond in expressive, recognizable voices. Among the first voices available globally is the AI voice of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, with more celebrity options expected to follow.

The company is additionally testing a new payments feature that will allow users to make UPI Lite transactions using the glasses. When enabled, wearers will be able to look at a QR code and say, "Hey Meta, scan and pay," completing the transaction through their WhatsApp-linked bank account—eliminating the need to pull out a phone.

The Oakley Meta HSTN lineup for India will include six frame and lens combinations, all compatible with prescription lenses. Options include Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby, Black with PRIZM Polar Black, Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep Water, Black with Transitions Amethyst, Clear with Transitions Grey, and Black with Clear lenses.

Oakley says it expects athletes, creators, and everyday users in India to embrace the blend of sport-ready build quality and intelligent AI features that the Meta HSTN brings to the wearable category.