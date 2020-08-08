New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Radha Krishna temple in Auckland on Thursday, August 6, and paid full respects to the Hindu deity. The video of her visit shows the prime minister removing her sandals before entering the temple and also participated in the "aarti" - a Hindu ceremony in which lights are lit and offered up to gods. PM Ardern also received "prasad" from the priest.

PM Adern was joined by Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi during the occasion. "She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal," Pardeshi said.

PM Adern to retain power

The Radha Krishna Temple is run by the Auckland Indian Association and a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre. PM's visit to the temple comes ahead of the national elections to be held on September 19. Statistics show PM Adern led-Labour Party is expected to retain power.

New Zealand has been lauded for its effective measures to contain the coronavirus. There have been a total of 1,219 COVID-19 cases, of which only 23 are active and none of them are receiving hospital-level care, health ministry has revealed.