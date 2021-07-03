On Friday, a job opening of New York Times came under intense scrutiny and criticism for the requirements listed under it.

The post for South Asia Business Correspondent in New Delhi described the ideology strongly associated with Modi government and how he allegedly came to power. It also called India a nation, "with a rich history on the cusp of a major inflection point."

The job description

When checked on its website, the page gives link to the ad posted four days ago here but the link is not accessible now.

The lengthy, almost 450 worded posting being shared widely on social media seeks candidates for South Asia business news coverage that requires reporting on the neighbouring countries as well, based out of New Delhi.

The job description further says:

"India's future now stands at a crossroads. Mr. Modi is advocating a self-sufficient, muscular nationalism centred on the country's Hindu majority. That vision puts him at odds with the interfaith, multicultural goals of modern India's founders. The government's growing efforts to police online speech and media discourse have raised difficult questions about balancing issues of security and privacy with free speech. Technology is both a help and a hindrance." "We are looking for a self-starting correspondent who can explain these forces to a global audience. The position requires a strong writer with the ability to juggle breaking news, smart analysis and ambitious enterprise. We want someone eager to react quickly to news as necessary, but who is also able to write thoughtfully and deeply about important issues and events, with an empathetic ear for the people of India and the region."

Controversy ensues on social media



While some genuinely took offence to the words used in the job listing, many others joined in, on either sides. Many thought that there was nothing wrong with the words used and they were just interpreted the wrong way to take credibility off the organisation.

Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also took to Twitter and accused the publication of seeking candidates who were 'Anti-Modi' and 'Anti Hindu.'