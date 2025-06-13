Nyrraa M Banerji might have had a short stint in Bigg Boss 18, but she did leave the house with some of the strongest connections. Known for her acting chops, massive social media following and style game; Nyrraa was touted as one of the strongest contestants within the BB house. As the buzz around the new season of Salman Khan hosted reality show has intensified, International Business Times, got in touch with the actress to take a walk down the memory lane.

You were offered Bigg Boss many times in the past. But when you finally said yes to it, you were one of the first few to be voted out. Why do you think that happened?

Well, I don't really have an answer to it. There were certain situations inside the house which led to it and I don't want to discuss that much to be honest. I like to focus on the positives more and the positive part is that whatever time I was there, I really got a lot of love from my audience and I am grateful for that. Besides that, Bigg Boss, as a show, opened up interesting doors of opportunities for me, for which I will always be very grateful. So yes, I am very happy with my tenure in Bigg Boss, whatever duration that was.

Do you feel you were shown less involved or were you less involved?

I will definitely say I was very involved in places I felt I needed to be involved. I also have a sense of privacy and I don't like to poke my nose in every matter for the sake of TRP. I did my part. As far as what is being shown, what will be edited out is something I don't really have a control on and hence, I don't think it's ideal for me to speak on it. But yes, like I said, I have done my best and I am proud of my journey inside the house.

How did the friendship with Sara Arfeen grow so strong as inside the house we didn't see it blooming much?

Well, not everything needs to be seen or visible for others. It's about us and as long as we experience that comfort zone and friendship between each other, we are happy. We met quite a few times after Bigg Boss and we liked our respective vibes and bonding well is a natural progression to that.

Who was your enemy in the house and who was your friend?

I have no bad blood with anyone to be honest and hence I wouldn't call anyone my enemy. What happens inside Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss for me and hence, I am done with it. A lot of people had a friendly equation with me inside the house and that too was visible on-screen. So yes, bygones are bygones.

You started off really strong but seemed to be losing that confident side of you slowly in Bigg Boss. Why was that?

Well, this is a matter of perception to be honest. It is your perception that you feel I started off well and eventually lost my confident side. According to me, I did my best throughout. The thing is we are always very obsessed with results. Yes, that's good in a way too but just because the results weren't in my favour, it doesn't mean I was any less confident. I did my best and played my best game. Results are not always in your control. Sometimes you cross the finishing line and sometimes you don't. Part and parcel of life.

You were one of the most stylishly dressed celebs on the show. Tell us a bit about your idea of fashion.

For me, fashion is comfort zone and staying true to your personality and niche. I don't look at copying anyone just for the sake of trends. I know what works for me and what doesn't and I like to keep it authentic. Maybe, it's that authenticity that the audience connects and relates with. I love fashion personally and that's why, my creative flair towards it leads to good choices. That's all I can say.

We recently saw you in Khakee: The Bengal chapter. What do you have to say on the debate around the censoring of content on OTT?

I don't have an opinion on it to be honest and hence I really can't answer that. The very reason OTT started blooming was because there was free will and no censorship. I am not sure what the future will be but again, it's not my call. So, I am not in any position to answer this. And yes, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was a beautiful experience for me. Working with the fantastic cast and Neeraj Pandey was a dream come true and I hope to entertain my audience in many more such entertaining projects going forward.

⁠Does OTT give talent preference over privilege? What do you think?

Yes, definitely it does. It's not how I see at it. I just see it in a way that all thanks to OTT, so many talented artistes who perhaps didn't have a medium to showcase their talent are now blessed to have a platform to do the same. The results are for all to see.

What's next for you?