NYPD Probes Renowned Chef Mario Batali For Sexual Misconduct Close
NYPD Probes Renowned Chef Mario Batali For Sexual Misconduct

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating celebrity chef Mario Batali for sexual misconduct. and amp;nbsp;A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed the probe and amp;nbsp;Sunday, and amp;nbsp;the Associated Press and amp;nbsp;reported, shortly after the broadcast of a CBS and amp;nbsp;60 Minutes and amp;nbsp;episode in which an unnamed woman accused Batali of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005. and amp;nbsp;Pictures Credit: Getty Images and ReutersMusic Credit: Gangstaland and amp;nbsp;