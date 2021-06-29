With the rise in covid-19 cases, growing concerns about prevention against the virus have caused a surge in online searches on 'how to boost immunity?' In addition to proper hand-washing and sanitizing, what else can we do to improve our overall health? Certified nutritionist, yoga instructor, and fitness trainer Aanchal Chugh believe that one area which is squarely under our control is our immune system and including these 8 lifestyle hacks in our routine can boost immunity to help the body fight against infections.

Eat a bowlful of greens

A healthy diet builds a strong immune system but there are certain foods that boost stronger immunity. Eating a bowl of salad with green leafy vegetables increase the supply of micronutrients to the system that helps the body fight against harmful pathogens.

Say yes to seasonal fruits

Including a plateful of seasonal fruits in the diet may lower the susceptibility to illness as they are great sources of micronutrients and antioxidants which helps our body build a stronger immune system.

Grab a handful of seeds

Whole foods including nuts, grains, and seeds provide daily nutritional values and are a great source of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids that fight inflammation as well. Certain seeds including flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds, and sunflower seeds are brilliant sources of protein and vitamin E.

Cheers to coconut water

Drinking a glass of coconut water the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach or after a prolonged workout session helps detox the system. This delicious source of hydration is rich in antioxidant properties and has several nutrition values which help in preventing infections and strengthening immunity.

Ensure enough protein intake

Proper protein intake enhances overall health and the best way to achieve it is through including some of these immunity building items in your daily diet- pulses, beans, peas, soybean, paneer, nuts, seeds, fishes, eggs, and chicken.

Don't skip on exercise

A good diet must be followed by an exercise routine. Regular exercise for at least 45 mins or walking 10,000 steps a day can go a long way in releasing toxins from the body and improve metabolism which is directly correlated to body immunity.

Embrace homemade food

Frequent consumption of processed and packaged food may take a toll on immunity. Diets high in fast foods and processed foods drive bacteria imbalance in the body and inflammation which can adversely affect immune health.

Take time to destress

The escalating anxiety around the pandemic and the uncertainty of staying indoor have affected the mental well-being of millions around the globe. While stress weakens immunity, it also releases cortisol hormone which makes the body susceptible to infections. Meditating for at least 15 mins a day can relieve stress.

While the world is fighting the battle against Coronavirus, we can do our bit by limiting our exposure to the virus and adapting a few dietary and lifestyle changes that can strengthen our immunity. Although non of these can guarantee prevention from the infection, they will surely reinforce the body's defence system against harmful pathogens.