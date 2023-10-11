Nushrratt Bharuccha, like many others, found herself caught in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The conflict, which ignited on October 7 with a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, has resulted in a significant loss of lives on both sides, with more than 1,600 casualties reported.

Nushrratt Bharuccha returned safely to India on October 8, and she expressed her heartfelt gratitude on Instagram. Having narrowly escaped a war zone, the actress shared her experiences and extended her support to those still affected by the ongoing strife in Israel, while fervently praying for peace.

In her Instagram video, Nushrratt detailed her journey, recounting how she and her team had traveled to Haifa, Israel, on October 3 to attend the prestigious Haifa International Film Festival. Their film, "Akelli," was slated for a screening at the festival, and the actress was accompanied by her Israeli co-actors, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous. The trip had been filled with visits to Israel's historic sites, including Jerusalem, Jaffa, Bahá'­, and the Dead Sea. They were ready to celebrate their film's selection at the Haifa Film Fest with a dinner for the cast on October 6.

However, the following Saturday morning took a nightmarish turn. They were awoken by the jarring sounds of explosions, sirens blaring, and a sense of panic as they were hurried into a basement shelter at their hotel. Emerging from the shelter after a prolonged and anxious wait, they learned that Israel was under attack. Nushrratt described how they were completely unprepared for this shocking turn of events.

In her account, Nushrratt revealed the terror that had gripped them as they encountered a situation they had never before experienced. They desperately wanted to reach the nearby Indian Embassy, which was a mere 2 km away from their hotel. However, this short distance felt impossible to cover without any available means of transport, with the sounds of explosions ringing perilously close. They received the distressing news that Hamas militants had infiltrated various Israeli cities, terrorizing civilians and causing chaos on the streets.

The ongoing conflict has taken a heavy toll on both Israel and Gaza, with numerous casualties reported. The situation remains precarious, with efforts to restore control and peace continuing on both sides. Nushrratt Bharuccha's return to India represents a fortunate escape from the dangers of the conflict, and her story serves as a testament to the harrowing experiences endured by many others in the region.