Known for his roles in TV shows 'Nukkad' and 'Circus', veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away at a hospital on Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure, his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar confirmed. He was 71 and is survived by his wife.

Ganesh told a media agency that Sameer was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivali in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday morning after he complained of respiratory issues.

"He had respiratory problems since yesterday and later he went into an unconscious state, so we had called the doctor at home and he asked us to hospitalise him. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of MM Hospital. Slowly and gradually, he suffered multiple organs failure, he was unconscious and then he collapsed. He passed away at 4.30 am today," Ganesh Khakhar told PTI on Wednesday.

The last rites will be held at 10.30 am at a crematorium in Borivali.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle to pen an emotional note. He wrote, "For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it's time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories."

Another user wrote, "Our love affair with TV soaps began with actors like #sameerkhakhar. Gone too soon "Khopdi". Travel well, sir." [sic]

Actor Suzzane Bernert wrote, "Hearing the sad news, all the memories of shooting for Sanskaar Laxmi show with Sameer come rushing back...Gentle,sweet soul." [sic]

A Sameer Khakhar fan took to Twitter and said, "Much before Aamir Khan's much celebrated Lagaan, there was a legendary cricket memory of #Nukkad with similar tropes. Triumph of the under dogs. An unforgettable one for the Doordardarshan era. Khopadi was the star of the match.. #SameerKhakhar #InMemories." [sic]

Sameer Khakhar's work includes 'Shrimaan Shrimati', 'Parinda', 'Jai Ho' starring Salman Khan, 'Hasee Toh Phasee' starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Parineeti Chopra, Sudhir Mishra-directed 'Serious Men', and Vikas Bahl's web-series 'Sunflower'.

Condolences

