In the year 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak, the theatres saw a decline in footfalls and films took the digital route. Most of the content was made for only OTT viewing. And in a span of two-three years, OTT started flourishing. The new medium gave rise to newer streaming apps. And soon there were actors who were solely signed to play particular roles on OTT.

Unlike television and films, there is no content censorship on OTT, the screenplay is now full of bold scenes to grab the audience's attention the vulgarity, sex, nudity and abusive language have become extremely common in every web show or film that is made for OTT. Some find the usage of language, and bold scenes unnecessary on OTT and hence want censorship on OTT, while some are of the view that it gives a realistic portrayal of society.

However, many web series have landed into legal trouble for the explicit scenes and usage of language. Bollywood actor Salman Khan who has been part of the Bollywood industry for over three decades and has also been vocal about his choice of content was of the view that there should be censorship on OTT platforms.

In his recent interview with the press at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, the 57-year-old expressed his views openly on he feels there should be kinship on OTT.

Salman Khan talks about vulgarity and nudity on OTT platforms

"I think the first one to start this off was Ram Gopal Varma, one of the first few to do that kind of stuff on OTT. After that people started watching it and I just think that I don't believe in that kind of content. I mean I have been here since 1989 and I have never done any of this kind of stuff so I just think that there should be a censor on OTT and all this vulgarity, nudity, 'gaali galoch' (abusive words) should stop."

"All of Our Youngsters are Very Talented & Hard Working but The FIVE OF US (Me, Akshay Kumar, shahrukh, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn) From the 90s are not gonna Give up so Easy, We Will make them run for their Money, We'll Tire Them out ?" -> Megastar #SalmanKhan! pic.twitter.com/h30YQKjA9j — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 5, 2023

Salman Khan wants censorship on OTT

Kids as young as 15 or 16 years old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi (the cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will also have a better viewership). You have done it all – lovemaking, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don't think that is right for security reasons. We don't need to do that... Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai (You don't need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed). Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content."

Professional front

Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and Bhumika Chawla. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. As per reports, he has Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.