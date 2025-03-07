Nu Republic Starboy 6 review: What this Rs 2,500 gaming headset gets you?

Finding the right gaming headset in the budget segment can be a challenge. Even though the market is flooded with options, very few manage to deliver a balance of sound quality, comfort, and durability. Nu Republic Starboy 6 enters the mix with attempts to deliver deep bass, ultra-low latency, and an aggressive gamer-centric design—all while keeping the price tag in check.

Nu Republic Starboy 6 retails for Rs 2,499, competing fiercely in its segment. Though it has its strengths, the downsides cannot be ignored. But does it live up to the hype? Let's find out.

Design & build

Nu Republic Starboy 6's design is its strongest USP, featuring a bold, gaming-inspired design complete with RGB lighting on the earcups. It's an aesthetic that will appeal to gamers who like flashy setups, but if you're going for a minimalist design, look away. The build is primarily plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap. The earcups are padded with a soft cushion that offers decent comfort during long gaming sessions, while the adjustable headband ensures a snug fit.

Users might feel the weight at 350 grams, as it tips the scale slightly on the heavier side. This could cause slight discomfort in extended use if you're not accustomed to bulky headsets. But given the price point, the Starboy 6 gets it right with the style and durability at this price point.

Audio performance

Gaming headsets need to deliver immersive audio, and this is where the Nu Republic Starboy 6 shines. Equipped with 50mm Neodymium drivers, the headset provides a bass-heavy sound profile. We tried the headphones while playing games like COD: Mobile and PUBG Mobile paired wirelessly with smartphone, and explosions in FPS games hit with a satisfying thump, and racing games delivered crisp audio. But don't expect this tuning ideal for all genres, so set your expectations accordingly.

For casual music listening, the Starboy 6 does a decent job, but audiophiles looking for a balanced sound signature will not be impressed. The highs are clear enough for most scenarios, too high at some points, but if you're expecting clarity in competitive gaming, tweaking your in-game audio settings can help.

Ultra-low latency

Nu Republic markets the Starboy 6 as an ultra-low latency headset, and it delivers. The latency is rated at under 50ms, which means there is minimal delay between what happens on-screen and what you hear. In fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG, this makes a noticeable difference. Sound cues like enemy footsteps and gunfire were well-timed, something that wasn't expected initially.

But for that ultra-low latency performance, you need to have a good connection. The Starboy 6 works well with Bluetooth 5.3, but for the best experience, using the wired mode will eliminate any chance of lag altogether. It worked great with the PlayStation as well.

One of the easter egg features, like we'd like to call it, in the Starboy 6 is an in-built mic, which also has passive noise cancellation. Voice clarity is good for the price, and the teammates were able to hear commands without distortion or background noise overpowering the conversation. But don't expect it to be a professional-grade mic and definitely not for someone planning to stream or create content.

Battery life

Battery life is another strong point for the Starboy 6. Nu Republic promises up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge, and in real-world use, it holds up well. With RGB lighting enabled, you'll get slightly less, but even heavy users should be able to go a couple of days without needing to recharge. Timing it, the battery on this headset can go up to 25 hours with the right settings.

The USB-C charging port is a welcome addition, but charging isn't fast enough. It takes well over two hours to fully charge the headphone.

Verdict

Nu Republic Starboy 6 is a well-rounded budget gaming headset that delivers on its promises. The USPs include bass-heavy audio, low latency gaming, and battery life all packed in an aggressive gamer-centric design. However, audiophiles and those looking for an ultra-lightweight option may find a few drawbacks, like trading off the mids and highs for that extra bass.

The Starboy 6 is an affordable wireless headset that gets the job done without breaking the bank.

Pros:

Deep, punchy bass for gaming Low latency performance Long battery life (up to 40 hours) RGB lighting for a gamer-centric look Comfortable ear cushions Flip mic design

Cons: