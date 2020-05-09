During the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2, director Prashanth Neel and Sanjay Dutt were invited by Jr NTR for dinner at his place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. This news was kept as a secret but later, it turned out to be an open secret.

Prashanth Neel himself has revealed that he is a fan of Jr NTR's work and that if he ever makes a Telugu film, it would be Tarak only. News about Prashanth and Tarak teaming up for a project has been doing rounds on social media for many months now and all that fans need confirmation, and clarity on the project. Also, it is said that the film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

So, as per the latest update, the makers of the film are in plans of revealing the news on May 20th, which marks the birthday of Jr NTR. If it goes as per the plans, this will turn out to be another most awaited project from Tarak.

Tarak has to complete RRR first, which is already being delayed. Then he has to finish Trivikram directorial Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku. Only after both these projects are completed, NTR and Prashanth's flick will go on floors.

KGF makers have announced that Chapter 2 will be releasing on October 23. So post that, Prashanth Neel is going to work on the script of the film post that and it is made clear that the film is going to go on floors only in the second half of 2021, that too if things go well. Well, let us see how lucky Tarak is.