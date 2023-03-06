Millions of Indians across the globe are once again cheering up for Rajamouli and his RRR team to win big at the 95th Oscar Awards ceremony, which will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 12, Sunday. The film has been nominated under the Best Song Category for the dance-busting number 'Naatu Naatu' composed by MM Keeravani. In addition, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the number on the prestigious Oscar stage. The other nominees in the category include Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Pather Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Well, it is to be noted that RRR was not India's official entry for the Academy Awards. Rajamouli and his team took RRR to the Golden Globes, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, and Oscars independently. According to a report on a leading entertainment website, Rajamouli has spent a whooping 83 Cr from his own pocket to participate in these international awards. The director wants to set an example for other filmmakers to take their work globally.

And there is another good news for RRR fans. NTR Jr who has been missing from all the actions recently has left for the USA to be a part of the Oscars 2023. Meanwhile, the much-awaited NTR30 will have Jhanvi Kapoor as the leading lady--also marking her Tollywood debut. The action thriller is directed by Kortala Siva.