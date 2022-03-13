Ever since the release of Baahubali, director Rajamouli has become a national brand. All eyes were on his next project after the record breaking victory of the Prabhas starrer. With the announcement of RRR, fans were double delighted. Starring two superstars of Telugu cinema, NTR Jr and Ram Charan Tej, the film has sky high expectation since day one. Interestingly, the trailer too lived upto the expectation. However, COVID played the villain and the film's release was pushed multiple times. After all these hungamas, we are here just a week away from the release of the magnum opus which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Slated for a March 25 release, the pre-independence era drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

And the latest buzz is that NTR fans in the United States have found an innovative idea to celebrate the release of his star. It looks like even sky is not the limit for his fans, as they have hosted an aeroplane banner following the release of RRR celebration anthem. The banner read, "ThokkukuntuPovaale Jai NTR RRR." Check it out:

Made with a whopping budget of 400 crore, RRR will hit the screens simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also be dubbed in other international languages including Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

Meanwhile, a glimpse of the celebration anthem was released by the stars on the social media. A peppy folk number, the song is titled 'Etthara Jenda' in Telugu and 'Sholay' in Hindi. The special track also has NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt dancing to the tunes of MM Keeravani and will appear towards the end of the film as a special treat for fans. The song will be out on March 14. The RRR team is also planning to kickstart a massive promotions till the release.