Kanye West and Biance Censori have grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Rapper Kanye, who goes by the name "Ye" and his girlfriend, Australian architectural designer, Bianca have caused a storm on social media with their lewd act on a recent boat ride in Venice. A prominent boat company has now "banned them for life" from ever availing their services.

What went down?

A few days back, pictures of Kanye and Bianca enjoying a boat ride in Venice surfaced online. And in some pictures, the couple were seen in a compromising situation. Kanye West was seen exposing his derriere and Bianca was seen sitting down. As soon as the pictures of their obscene act made its way to social media, the couple were subjected to massive slamming and backlash.

Boat company's statement

The renowned boat company has released a statement saying that the couple has now been banned from using any of their vessels for life. "The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority," the statement read.

"We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats," it further said. The famous boat company is known for extending its services to celebs like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck and many more big named. Both, Kanye and Bianca have remained mum on the massive uproar.