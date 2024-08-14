In a significant move aimed at enhancing investor protection, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has raised the maximum permissible limit against a single claim from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per investor per claim from its Investor Protection Fund Trust. This decision, announced on August 14, 2024, is applicable for claims received against trading members who have been declared defaulters or have been expelled. The Investor Protection Fund Trust was established with the primary objective of compensating investors in the event of defaulters' assets not being sufficient to meet the admitted claims of investors. It also aims to promote investor education, awareness, and research.

Black Box Limited, a leading IT solutions provider, announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company's focus on enhanced productivity and improved deal margins has led to a notable increase in both EBITDA and PAT margins. For Q1FY25, profit after tax surged by 55 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY), reaching Rs 37 crore compared to Rs 24 crore in Q1FY24. PAT margins improved to 2.6 per cent, an increase of 110 basis points from the previous year. This strong operating performance has significantly enhanced overall profitability.

Black Box has demonstrated notable financial strength with a remarkable 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in EBITDA, reaching Rs 115 crore for Q1FY25. EBITDA margins improved substantially by 240 basis points Y-o-Y to 8.1 per cent. The company's continued focus on enhancing margins and productivity is evident, with efforts geared towards achieving a 9 per cent EBITDA margin by the end of FY25.

In the Indian equity market, the indices opened higher on Wednesday as smallcap and midcap stocks saw some pressure in the morning trade. At 9:47 a.m., Sensex was up 154 points or 0.20 per cent at 79,110 and Nifty was up 23 points or 0.10 per cent at 24,162. Selling was seen in the midcap and smallcap stocks. Nifty midcap 100 index is down 167 points or 0.29 per cent at 56,714 and Nifty small 100 index is down 72 points or 0.40 per cent at 18,131.

The financial, sports, and entertainment sectors highlight the dynamic nature of these industries. The NSE's decision to increase the ceiling amount payable from its Investor Protection Fund Trust is a significant step towards enhancing investor protection. Meanwhile, companies like Black Box Limited continue to demonstrate strong financial performance, contributing to the overall health of the economy. In the world of sports and entertainment, new signings and personal revelations keep fans engaged and invested. These developments underscore the importance of staying informed and updated in an ever-changing world.