At today's meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), hosted by the Chair of the SCO (Russia), NSA Ajit Doval walked out of the meeting in protest after the Pakistani NSA projected a fictitious map.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava put out a statement saying what exactly happened. Srivastava said that the Pakistani NSA deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating. He also said that this was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting.

Nikolai Patrushev grateful to Doval for the summit

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has conveyed that he was personally very grateful to NSA Ajit Doval for attending SCO Summit. He clarified saying that Russia doesn't support what Pakistan's stunt and gimmick at the meeting to provoke India.

"Russia hopes that Pakistan's provocative act will not affect India's participation in SCO and definitely not cast any shadow on Patrushev's warm personal relationship for NSA Ajit Doval for whom he has the highest regard. Patrushev hopes to see NSA Doval in forthcoming meetings," read the Russian Security Council Secretary's tweet.

India soon issued a statement related to the matter. Here's what it read:

In response to questions on today's meeting of NSAs of SCO member states, MEA Spokesperson Shri Anurag Srivastava said

At the meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), hosted by the Chair of the SCO (Russia), the Pakistani NSA deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating. This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture.

As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting.