Amidst all the chaos and the blame game going on for Kanika Kapoor hiding her condition and then testing positive after she attended parties with hundreds of people, including ministers and MPs, another man who returned from France and got married in Warangal has violated Govt's direction of not organizing mass gatherings.

According to a tweet posted by Uma Sudhir, "the man who returned from France on March 12 was asked to be on self-quarantine, along with his friend, got married yesterday at Warangal. The marriage was attended by over 1000 people, including VIPs, claimed the groom's father. Reception is supposed to take place this evening."

As a reply tweeted by CP, Warangal, "The reception function is cancelled and the groom is instructed to be on quarantine at his home." To this Uma Sudhir tweeted, "Thank you so much for your quick response and action."

The groom is a software engineer from Ramannapet, who works in France. The marriage was held at a function hall in Hanamkonda. The police who came to know about it on Friday visited their house along with a medical team and asked the family to cancel the reception.

No symptoms found when medical team conducted tests on NRI.

According to the District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, no symptoms were found when the medical team conducted tests on the NRI. However, he was asked to be in self-isolation at the house.

Reports state that the police did not allow the reception to be held and added that they hope no one from the family tests positive. As a precautionary measure, the surroundings of their home is being sanitised.

With the coronavirus scare reaching the political corridors, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her politician son Dushyant had to be home quarantined after they attended a social gathering in Lucknow recently where singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive, was also present.

Dushyant's in-laws had organized the function and as per Raje's Tweet, she was a guest at the event where Kanika Kapoor landed.

Kanika of the 'baby doll' song fame is also the first celeb from B-town to have tested positive for COVID-19. There have cases where people have been told to quarantine at home but they have not done so and travelled using public transport.