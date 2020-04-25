Cybersecurity is a growing concern, and Urvashi Rautela has fallen prey to a hacker. The actress addressed the issue on Twitter informing her fans and followers that her Facebook account has been hacked. The Mumbai Police has also forwarded her complaint to the cyber police.

Urvashi Rautela's FB account hacked

Cybercrime has become so common today, and celebrities are the ideal targets. Urvashi Rautela is joining a long list of actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar who've had accounts hacked in the past. Being in the public eye comes with its own risks apart from susceptibility to internet trolls.

The Bollywood actress has anyway not been facing a great time on social media, following her tweets which were plagiarised. The internet has truly been giving Rautela a tough time. The model and actress discovered that her account has been hacked on Facebook when explicit content began showing up on her timeline.

Urvashi tweeted about the situation urging the public to ignore anything that appears on her Facebook account and reported it to the Mumbai Police. She wrote, "My Facebook has been hacked please don't respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team."

My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) April 24, 2020

The Mumbai Police, in turn, has forwarded her complaint to the cybercrime police. Rautela further tweeted that the hacker is now demanding money from her, "Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money!!"

Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money ‼️ https://t.co/a55Kivnd9D — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) April 25, 2020

It's yet to be seen how the situation will be handled and whether the hacker will be caught. Urvashi Rautela after the whole plagiarism accusation regarding her comments on Parasite, netizens have been trolling the actress for not being careful, only making it worse when she said her PR team was at fault for her plagiarised tweets.