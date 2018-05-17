A search on Google for "feku" leads to top results related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also, an image search for the word "feku" leads to pictures of Narendra Modi.

Similarly, Google search for the name "Pappu" led to results related to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. IANS had moved a story on Wednesday on this. In reaction, Randeep Surjewala in charge of Congress party communications called the story "in poor taste".

"Feku" and "Pappu" are less-than-flattering names given by the opponents of parties of Modi and Gandhi.

A query to Google about their algorithms which throw up these names went unanswered.

Last month, Google showed pictures of Narendra Modi if one searched for "India's first Prime Minister" until the glitch was corrected by the global search engine.