Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday made it easier to organise messages filling up users' inbox, which will help them keep track of conversations with family members, work colleagues, college friends and more.

Earlier this year, the popular messaging platform introduced chat filters as a way to find messages faster.

"We've had great feedback that they help you keep track of your chats, and we're excited to have quickly evolved them into Lists," said the social media company.

With Lists, you can now filter your chats with custom categories of your choice. Whether that's a list for family, work or your local neighbourhood, Lists help you focus on the conversations that are most important, when you need them.

"You can create and edit your lists easily by tapping the + in the filter bar at the top of your Chats tab, or edit by long-pressing a list," said WhatsApp.

Similar to your 'favourites', you can add both groups and one-on-one chats to a list, and any list you create will appear in the filter bar.

"We're rolling Lists out to users today, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. We look forward to expanding the functionality of Lists to help you focus on the people and conversations that matter most," the company informed.

By default, WhatsApp will still open to the "All" category, which displays all messages in chronological order.

Notably, WhatsApp already had a way to look at unread messages through a filter in the search bar. But with the new filter bubbles on top of the chat screen, the option is easily available.

Gmail users might find these filter bubbles familiar as the Google-owned email service introduced a similar feature in 2020 to make search simpler.

