A Japan-based company, Tanita, has developed a device to keep bad-smelling people in check.

Tanita ES-100 is a device that uses sensors to gauge how intense a person's body odor is on a scale of 0 to 10 where the higher value translates to the repulsive stench.

If you have applied too much deodorant to keep the bad smell at bay, the device will sense that as well and tell you to cut down on the artificial fresheners. It will start selling for around USD 125.