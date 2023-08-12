Despite joining the BJP to "serve" the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the controversial former Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Basant Rath launched scathing attacks on local leaders of the Saffron Party and dubbed them "incompetent and corrupt".

Interestingly while serving in the police department, Basant Rath minced no words in attacking his seniors including the Union Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of J&K Police.

In February this year Basant Rath lodged a complaint against senior officers including the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh for, what he alleged, was "hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him".

Basant Rath had shared the complaint on his personal Twitter handle. Rath has lodged a complaint at Police Station Gandhi Nagar of Jammu district of J&K.

Despite joining BJP Rath was not allowed to enter the party office

Two days after joining the BJP through online mode, the controversial "former" police officer started attacking Saffron party leaders through social media as he claimed that he was not allowed to enter the party office at Trikuta Nagar.

While standing outside the BJP office at Trikuta Nagar Basant Rath posted some videos on his social media account in which he was seen leveling serious charges against leaders of the same party which he has joined just two days ago.

My message to my brothers and sisters who have given their blood, bones and breath to BJP in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/DOzjoZIMra — Basant Rath (@KangriCarrier) August 11, 2023

"I will expose them all so they (BJP) leaders are not allowing me to enter the office", he stated in the video which has gone viral on social media.

The Odisha-born, the former Inspector General of Police, Basant Rath, 2000-cadre IPS, who is known for stoking controversies did not spare any BJP leader and continued attacking Saffron Party leaders.

Such kind words from a female student. What a beautiful beginning to a new day. And Dr Jitender, Dr Nirmal and Devendra Maruti Rana and company, think I'll leave J and K. I'm here to stay.



My dear Dr Jitender, Dr Nirmal and Devendra Maruti Rana and company, you are nobodies for… pic.twitter.com/zRxUeUYQmE — Basant Rath (@KangriCarrier) August 12, 2023

"They are afraid of me because I am honest and they (BJP) leaders are involved in corrupt practices", he claimed.

No place for indiscipline in the party says BJP

Within hours after the Central Government ordered his premature retirement for indiscipline, former IPS officer Basant Rath on Thursday registered himself as a BJP activist online and sought blessings of people for what he called an "uphill trek called politics".

The IGP-rank officer, who was under suspension for the past three years for "repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior", was given premature retirement.

Within minutes after Basant Rath shared his BJP membership on his social media account BJP's J&K chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said, "Anyone can join as a member of the BJP using an online facility. It is the party leadership that finally takes a call on whether the individual is inducted. In BJP, there is no place for indiscipline."