ATMs are usually for withdrawing cash, but have you ever heard of ATMs where you can get gold? Well, it's possible! Goldsikka introduced the 'Gold ATM Version-II' at Ameerpet Metro Station, allowing metro travelers to buy gold and silver coins.

Goldsikka Ltd unveiled its second version of a special gold ATM at Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad. Customers can now purchase gold coins from 0.5 to 20 grams and silver coins from 10 to 100 grams. This ATM regularly updates prices from LBMA, ensuring customers have access to the latest rates.

Moreover, customers can now buy using UPI in addition to debit and credit cards. CEO Sy Taruj highlighted that this new gold ATM is an improvement over the earlier version, which only provided gold coins.

Gold Sikka Limited's management expressed satisfaction with the positive response from customers. The machine's hybrid model offers various choices for users, making buying gold convenient and efficient. Unlike the initial model, Gold ATM version 2 offers more features and the ability to purchase both gold and silver coins.

Goldsikka CEO Sy Taruj mentioned that the company first launched a similar machine in Begumpet last year. This new ATM version dispenses gold coins in varying weights, from 0.5 to 20 grams, and silver from 10 to 100 grams.

Pratap, the Vice President of Goldsikka, mentioned, "Goldsikka Limited was established four years ago, specializing in bullion trading. Our CEO conceived the innovative idea of dispensing gold coins through an ATM machine. After conducting research, we discovered its feasibility. We partnered with a startup called OpenCube Technologies. They, along with our in-house department, provided technological support for the design and development of the machine."

He added that there are plans to expand these machines to multiple airports, starting with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and Mangalore Airports. The company has received around 3,000 orders for these machines from both national and international markets, including countries like Russia, Turkmenia, the USA, and others.