Anjaam Pathiraa directed by Mithun Manuel Thomas was a sensational hit in Mollywood last year. A few days back, the director announced the launch of a sequel to the movie named 'Aaram Pathiraa' with Kunchako Boban in the lead role. Amid the new announcement, a writer named Lajo Jose has alleged that director Mithun Manuel Thomas has copied several scenarios from his novel 'Hydrangea' to make Anjaam Pathiraa.

Serious allegations by Lajo Jose

Lajo Jose initially made the allegation on Mithun Manuel Thomas' Facebook page, when the director announced the sequel of Anjaam Pathiraa. In his comment, Lajo Jose claimed that the characterization of the lead played by Kunchako Boban, the mental agonies faced by the woman police officer, and the main antagonist Benjamin are all copied from his novel.

"For the past one year, I was trying to console myself. I initially thought that things have happened out of coincidence. But now, I am literally afraid, as the director has announced the second part of the movie. I was actually planning to make my novel Hydrangea a movie during the release of Anjaam Pathiraa. The plan to make this movie was cancelled because of the similarities Anjam Pathiraa shared with my novel. The director has not copied Hydrangea entirely in Anjaam Pathiraa. Now, I worry that he is planning to make the new movie with the remaining portions mentioned in Hydrangea," Lajo Jose alleged.

Lajo Jose shares his worries

In his recent Facebook post, Lajo Jose revealed that victims of plagiarism will never get justice. He also added that Mithun Manuel Thomas' conscience will know whether he has copied or not.

"We used to hear many allegations, and finally news will come that the case has been dismissed. As the case gets dismissed, the plaintiff will get failed. Most of the writers who allege plagiarism are entering the legal battle after understanding the fact that the possibilities of failure are high. It is because, if we want to prove plagiarism, then there should be word by word copy. People who plagiarise know how to stay safe and copy the idea of the original creator," added Lajo.