Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on big-serving John Isner in their opening match of the ATP Finals 2018 at the O2 Arena in London.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Guga Kuerten group match between Djokovic and Isner will not start before 8 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST (Tuesday).

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic vs Isner preview

Newly-crowned world number one Djokovic will be hoping to finish what has been a dream season for him on a high by winning the crown at the season-ending tournament.

Djokovic's 25-match unbeaten run came to an end in the final of Paris Masters earlier this month as he suffered a shock defeat to Karen Khachanov a day after winning a marathon semi-final against Roger Federer.

Nonetheless, Djokovic will start as the favourite to win his sixth ATP Finals title and level with Federer, who has won six year-ending titles so far.

Isner may be one of the best servers of the game but very few can match Djokovic's returning abilities on the tour. It will be an interesting battle between the two but the American insists he will give it his all against the "man to beat" in London.

"I'm up against it for sure. Novak has won this event five times. He's the player to beat this week for sure... [but] it's a good spot for me, because I don't have much to lose. I'm definitely the underdog," Isner said, as quoted by ATP's official website.

Djokovic, who sealed the year-end number one spot in the absence of an injured Rafael Nadal, has played Isner 10 times in the past and won eight of those meetings — their last three without dropping a set.

With top players, including third seed Alexander Zverev and fifth seed Marin Cilic, being part of the Kuerten group, Djokovic would want to seal an early win and give himself the edge over his opponents in pursuit of a semi-final berth.

ATP Finals 2018: TV Guide