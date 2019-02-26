World number one Novak Djokovic is now leading the Money List in 2019, according to Forbes.

Novak Djokovic got his big prize at the 2019 Australian Open where he won the first Grand Slam event of this calendar year. The Serbian achieved the feat after defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

Rafael Nadal is second in the list, while former world number one and tennis legend Roger Federer is 39th in the list.

Novak Djokovic has earned $3,032,210 so far in 2019 and is way ahead in the leader board because Rafael Nadal has won less than half of it. Rafael Nadal earned $1,478,460 in 2019.

Only Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have earned more than one million so far in this year. The rest are yet to cross that mark.

Again, this data is only for the first two months and there is no consideration for the money earned from promoting brands and endorsements. This is purely from the prize money point of view.

Surprisingly Roger Federer has not even crossed $200,000 so far as his total earning is $187,512. Not that the Swiss tennis ace will be worried about his earnings at the age of 37.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Roger Federer in the Australian Open and he is third in the list behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

In addition to this, the list is only taking into the account of Men's singles tennis players.

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) $3,032,210

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) $1,478,460

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) $845, 480

4. Lucas Pouille (France) $680,499

5. Robert Bautista Agut (Spain) $569,070

6. Gael Monfils (France) $565,010

7. Kei Nishikori (Japan) $540,284

8. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) $528,891

9. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) $466,662

10. Laslo Djere (Serbia) $443,342

39. Roger Federer (Switzerland) $187,512